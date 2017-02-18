Fiat Launches A Limited Edition 500X For Fulham FC Fans

Fiat Chrysler Motor Village UK are strengthening their partnership with the Fulham Football Club by launching a special edition of the 500X.
Based on the Pop Star grade level, it features distinctive exterior styling and comes with an exclusive white, black, and red paint finish, and special FFC badging.
It can be had with a City Look or an Off-Road Look and some of the standard features include alloy wheels, front fog lights with cornering function, rear parking sensors, 5-inch touchscreen display with navigation system, USB, Aux, Bluetooth, climate control and cruise control.
Designed exclusively for the Fulham FC season ticket holders, only 15 units of this Fiat 500X will be produced, each priced from £21,365 ($26,663) OTR.
As part of a campaign, the SKYbet Championship football/soccer club will also hold a prize draw, in which one winner will get to use the 500X for two weeks. The keys will be handed over by the team's players; other prizes include signed shirts and footballs.
"This is another excellent example of how we are teaming up with Fulham FC and its supporters. There’s the prize draw to win the limited edition 500X for two weeks, the chance to meet the players and the opportunity for season ticket holders to purchase the new car", said Motor Village UK's Managing Director, Fabio di Prima. "Of course, if a non-season ticket holder would like to buy the Fulham FC Special Edition – or any other of our large range of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles cars – we would be delighted to sign them up!"