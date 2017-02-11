Fiat Toro Could, But Probably Won't, Make It To the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has sent mix signals about the Fiat Toro pickup truck but it doesn’t appear as if it’ll come to the U.S. market.
While recently speaking at the Chicago Auto Show, FCA’s global head of design Ralph Gilles displayed an image of the Toro and said “You’re going to be seeing more from Fiat on the truck side, especially,” sparking rumors that the company was planning to bring the Toro to the U.S.
Currently, the model is sold exclusively in Latin America and is based on the same platform as the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass. Positioned as a mid-size pickup, it has the right ingredients to compete in this ever-increasingly in-demand market. Unfortunately, a launch Stateside seems unlikely.
After his Chicago comments sparked confusion, Gilles took to Twitter to clarify what he had said, posting “I must clear something up from this morning #MAMA “I meant I love the new 2017 #Fiat Toro sold in Latin America, no plans to sell in the U.S.”
There’s a possibility that FCA will launch a mid-size pickup in the U.S. as Sergio Marchionne expressed interest in such a vehicle in March last year.
I must clear something up from this morning #MAMA "I meant I Love the new 2017 #Fiat Toro sold in Latin America, no plans to sell in the U.S pic.twitter.com/aeChtwTTeD— Ralph Gilles (@RalphGilles) February 9, 2017