All-New 2018 Hyundai Accent For North America Debuts In Toronto

The wraps have been taken off the all-new, fifth-generation Hyundai Accent at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

The South Korean automaker says that the new Accent improves upon its predecessors and alongside adopting a thoroughly updated design, includes a multitude of mechanical modifications to distinguish it from the outgoing model.

For 2018, Hyundai has given the Accent a revised 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 132 hp and 119 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the outgoing model, this results in a 4.5 per cent increase in torque from 1,500 rpm while cutting the 40-80 km/h (24-49 mph) time by 0.2 seconds and 80-120 km/h (49-74 mph) by 1.3 seconds. In short, it is a tiny, tiny, tiny bit quicker than the current Accent.

Mated to this engine is either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed auto, depending on the customer’s preference. The combination of low-friction piston rings, an upgraded ECU and variable fuel pressure module enable the improved engine to sip 7 per cent less fuel.

Alongside its improved powertrain, the 2018 Hyundai Accent features a strengthened chassis that includes a better front crumple zone, upgraded front side airbags and more resilient front side members. The car also comes with Autonomous Emergency Braking and a rear view camera.

In the cabin, the updated model receives a 7-inch touchscreen display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while also including voice-controlled search capabilities, dual USB and auxiliary input jacks.

From a styling front, the 2018 Accent is dramatically different to the existing car. Gone is the happy face accentuated by curved fog lights and instead, the model adopts a more muscular front grille with chrome trimmings. The headlights and taillights are also sharper than ever before and help make the affordable sedan much more appealing to the eye.

