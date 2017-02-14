First Peek Inside 2019 Ford Focus Reveals New Dashboard Design

Ford is out testing the fourth generation of the Focus for the first time with its production body and our spies were able to snap a photo of the new dashboard as well.
Our first look inside the 2018 Ford Focus reveals the company’s intentions of giving their new model the same treatment with the latest Fiesta.
The whole design looks very similar, with the dashboard featuring a prominent spot for the infotainment system and the controls for the climate system mounted directly under the vents in this prototype Focus test car.
As we reported earlier, this is the first time we get to see the new Focus in its regular production body, with the camouflage and extra cladding trying to hide Ford’s latest design language.
The new Ford Focus is set to get a cleaner, more elegant shape following the footsteps of its smaller sibling, with a less cluttered front end and a set of simple, horizontal taillights at the back.
The engine range will include the company’s usual three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. Ford is also thinking of adding an Active soft-roader version of the new Focus in the range.
The new generation of the Ford Focus is expected to hit the road in early 2018, so expect an official reveal towards the end of the year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops