First Peugeot 5008 SUV Review Is In, We're Getting Mixed Signals

While the 2017 Peugeot 5008 is just as stylish as its smaller, 3008 sibling, some people might find that the smaller model makes more sense.
At least that's what Carwow's Mat Watson thinks after having a go in Peugeot's new 7-seater SUV, a car which looks good and is pleasant to drive, yet doesn't offer all-wheel drive, has limited headroom for middle-row passengers and is ultimately not built as well as some of its German rivals.
Even so, the cabin of the 5008 remains quite impressive thanks to the i-Cockpit dashboard design with the 12.3" display, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a more stylish interior within this segment.
Aside from the headroom issues, the 5008 is spacious and offers a lot of clever solutions in terms of storage thanks to its flexible boot area where you can even remove the 3rd-row seats easily.
On the road, Watson says the steering feels sharp and that the car is pretty impressive over bumps, which is always good to hear, especially if you live in places where there are lots of potholes.
In the end, sales numbers will have the last say, though we don't expect the Peugeot 5008 to have it easy, not with strong rivals such as the VW Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 or the Skoda Kodiaq waiting around.