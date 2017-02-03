First Taste Of New Lambo Huracan Performante In Imola Will Grow Your Appetite

Lamborghini is about to reveal in full the most edgy version of the Huracan called the Performante and in order to build up the excitement, they let a few lucky journos have a go in a pre-production example at the Imola circuit.
Sport Auto was among the invited and they were able to strap a camera in order to deliver a first taste of the hotter Huracan.
So far, we've heard that the Performante weighs around 40kg less (90lbs) from its ‘normal’ sibling, with the majority of the savings coming from a new exhaust system which is lighter by 11kg (25lbs). The rest of it is attributed to the use of a forged carbon composite material throughout the car, including the rear wing.
The 5.2-litre V10 has also been upgraded to make between 625 to 640hp while the dual-clutch gearbox has been fiddled for faster shifts. The adaptive suspension has also been overhauled in order to work with the new active aero agenda, which by the way is the most important new feature of the new Lambo.
Called the Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA), the Huracan’s new aerodynamic suit is said to work faster and more efficiently than other hydraulically-assisted solutions, thanks to the adoption of electronically-controlled motors which move the different aero elements around.
In fact, the new aero is so effective that reportedly made the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante lap the Nurburgring faster than both the Aventador SV and the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder. To paraphrase the popular saying: video or it didn’t happen Lamborghini.