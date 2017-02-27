First Tesla Model 3s To Be Delivered To Company Employees

Elon Musk has revealed that the first production-spec Model 3s will go to company employees as part of a special ‘Founders Series’.
While speaking with analysts during the brand’s fourth quarter earnings call last week, Musk said that the first Model 3s would be delivered to employees in order to keep the feedback loop short, allowing the brand to easily tweak the vehicle if needed before the general public gets the chance to sample the car.
Musk then asserted that after employees take delivery of the Model 3 Founders Series, customers on the country’s west coast will receive their vehicles first, starting with those that live close to the Fremont factory, reports Teslarati.
When production of the Model 3 commences in July, Musk expects 1,000 units to be produced every week. That number will rise to 4,000 in August and 5,000 per week in September before topping out at 10,000 a week in 2018. If all goes to plan, this could mean that Tesla will produce about 110,000 Model 3s in the second half of this year.