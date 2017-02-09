First UK-Bound Mercedes-AMG E63s To Arrive In June, Starting From £78,935

Mercedes UK announced the pricing details of the new E63 AMG, with the first cars set to be delivered this June.
Prices start at £78,935 for the entry-level E63 4Matic+ version, with the E63 S 4Matic+ being more expensive by £9,360, starting from £88,295. Mercedes also offers the limited E63 S Edition 1 for £106,585.
All versions are powered by AMG’s biturbo 4.0-litre V8, which makes 571hp in the regular E63 and 612hp in the S version.
With that said, the new Mercedes-AMG E63 can deal with the standard 0-62mph procedure in 3.5 seconds, compared to the 3.4 seconds for the E63 S. Top speed is limited in both models at 155mph, but customers can choose the AMG Drivers Package which lifts the top speed limiter to 186mph.
For the first time in the history of the model, all E63s now come with the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive as standard, a freshly engineered system that also offers a ‘Drift’ mode, during which the car becomes rear-driven for obvious reasons.
The base version of the new super-saloon also comes with AMG Ride Control sports suspension, 19-inch alloys, Nappa leather upholstery and a 12.3-inch infotainment system as standard.
The S version adds 20-inch alloys, active dynamic engine mounts, AMG performance seats and a steering finished in Nappa leather and microfiber. The limited Edition 1 which is based on the E63 S gets 20-inch black alloys, Selenite Grey magno paint, AMG night package, yellow contrast stitching and carbon fiber trim inside among others.
Mercedes-AMG also offers a set of ceramic brakes as an £6,995 option to the E63 S and Edition 1 models, a more vocal exhaust as a £1,000 option and a carbon fiber package which includes a front splitter, side sills and a rear bumper made from the popular lightweight material.
Prices for the Estate versions of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 will be announced later in the year.