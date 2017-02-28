Fittipaldi EF7 Keeps Strippin' Ahead Of Geneva Debut

The days are ticking down until the start of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, leaving automakers with less and less time to preview what they have in store. And one of the concepts we're most looking forward to seeing is the Fittipaldi EF7, pictured in this third teaser image.
The EF7 is the product of a collaboration between two-time F1 champ (and Indy winner) Emerson Fittipaldi, the famed Italian design house Pininfarina, and Mercedes racing specialist HWA.
The new supercar is being built around a carbon monocoque with a naturally aspirated V8 engine good for around 600 horsepower and only about 2,200 pounds of mass to move.
Following earlier teasers hinting at the front- and rear-end designs, this latest image gives us a better idea of what to expect from the wing and rear deck. And suffice it to say that it looks like it'll be pretty sweet once the veil is lifted.
The exotic supercar is set to debut in the form of a Vision Gran Turismo concept, but a production version is set to follow as well to put the established names in the business on notice.