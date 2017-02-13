Fittipaldi EF7 To Pack 600 Horsepower Into A Carbon-Fiber Chassis

While some teasers leave us more or less intrigued than others, we have to admit that the announcement of the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo concept has captivated our attention.
This project is spearheaded by the talented hands of Emerson Fittipaldi, with engineering work carried out by Mercedes racing specialist HWA and the design by Pininfarina.
Now, the carrozzeria has given us not only another look at the forthcoming supercar concept, but some more salient details as well. For starters, the EF7 is being built around a carbon-fiber monocoque – just like an F1 car – with carbon bodywork as well.
The lightweight construction is earmarked to keep the weight down to around 1,000 kilograms (or 2,200 lbs) – which would make it significantly lighter than, say, a LaFerrari, which tips the scales at 1,255 kg dry (or 1,585 kg with fluids).
Power will be provided naturally by an atmospheric V8 engine good for over 600 horsepower. Pininfarina says both the engine and gearbox will be entirely unique to Fittipaldi, though we wouldn't be surprised (given HWA's ties) if it were at least based in part on a Mercedes block – which seems to be working out well for the Aston Martin DB11 and Pagani Huayra.
“What was important to me in creating the EF7 is that the car not only provides pure passion and adrenaline but will also be forgiving and safe for drivers of all skill levels,” said Fittipaldi. “Owner-drivers can expect reliability, lower maintenance cost and minimal mechanic and tech teams - which means more time and elation on the track.”
In other words, while the vehicle we'll be seeing in Geneva will be a concept, it will lead to a (limited) production version as well. And from the teaser images we've seen so far, it looks like it'll be quite the extreme piece of performance machinery as well. We would expect no less, after all, from one of the most accomplished racing drivers ever to come out of Brazil.