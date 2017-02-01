Fittipaldi Motors To Debut In Geneva With EF7 Vision Gran Turismo By Pininfarina

There's a new supercar manufacturer hitting the scene, and it's set to reveal its first concept at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show this March.
That company is Fittipaldi Motors, which (as you might have guessed) is the brainchild of famed racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi. But he's not going it alone.
The two-time Formula One world champion and Indy 500 winner has teamed up with legendary carrozzeria Pininfarina for the design, and racing constructor HWA for the engineering work.
Pininfarina is a name that should require no introduction, having designed countless Ferraris and so many others over the course of its illustrious 87-year history. HWA may be better known in racing circles, having been founded by Hans-Werner Aufrecht – the same man behind AMG – and responsible for Mercedes' DTM racers and Formula Three engines.
Those are some serious talents, and their first joint project will be previewed next month at the Swiss expo by the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo concept. We have little else to go on aside from the cropped-in teaser image (and blurred web teaser) below, but the EF7 promises to be just a taste of things to come and will be available to drive in virtual reality on PlayStation following its debut.