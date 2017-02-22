Five Infinitis Stolen From Chicago Dealership In Another Brazened Heist

Five Infiniti models of varying ages and valued together at over $205,000 were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville, Chicago on Sunday night.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the five vehicles, a 2016 QX60, 2016 Q70, 2016 Q50, 2015 Q50 and 2013 G37 were seen leaving the scene at high speed without their headlights turned on at approximately 11:20 pm.
Shortly after local police received tips about the heist, one of the vehicles was chased by police across state lines to Wisconsin and ultimately brought it to a stop with the use of spike strips.
The individuals from this vehicle fled on foot and have yet to be apprehended and the other four Infinitis haven’t been located either.
Speaking with CBS Local Chicago, the owner of the Gregory Infiniti dealership, Gregory Mauro, said the thieves stole all the service loaners they could.
“Broke into the service department on the far north end, through the glass door. And then they proceeded to go through the shop and steal all the service loaners that had keys in them.
“This is something that has been an epidemic in the entire metro Chicago, Northwest Indiana and Milwaukee area. They think it’s one big gang that’s continually doing this,” he said.
News of this latest theft comes shortly after we heard about four BMWs and a Porsche 911 being stolen from a dealer in Chicago. In January, two other Infiniti QX60 models were stolen locally.