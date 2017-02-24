Fleet Of Next-Gen Mercedes A-Classes Hit Germany's Streets

A fleet of next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class models have been spied testing on the wet roads of Germany near a Mercedes facility.
In total, there were five prototypes, each adorned with identical camoflage and doing a good job at concealing the vehicle’s updated design. However, based on this video and recent spy shots, we know that the 2019 A-Class will swell in size due to its use of a lengthened wheelbase.
Another important development for the next A-Class is that alongside being offered as a hatchback, it will be available as a sedan. The sedan version should be roomier than the Mercedes-Benz CLA by adopting a more conventional roofline.
Spy shots that surfaced late last week also revealed that the new A-Class will receive two prominent digital displays, a feature first found on the S-Class and since handed down to the E-Class.
Keep an eye out for the new A-Class at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.