Ford GT Owner's Manual Indicates A 'Competition Series' Is Coming

It has become so common for automakers these days to produce a plethora of ‘limited-edition’ models of their flagship vehicles that whisperings of these new variants rarely ever surprise us. Case in point, talk of a new version of the 2017 Ford GT.
Although the company’s official word is that it will simply produce 1,000 units of the mid-engined supercar over the coming four years, it seems as though at least part of that figure will be made up by a special ‘Competition Series’ variant.
Details about this potential variant have not emerged because of an internal leak and instead come straight from the Ford GT owner’s manual, reports Autoblog.
On Page 42, the manual makes mention of a Competition Series model that uses a different key fob lacking a remote rear hatch release, stipulating that the hatch must be opened manually. Rather an being locked electronically, the hatch of the Ford GT Competition Series will be latched with racing-style hood-pins.
Page 149 of the manual also shows that the rear hatch and engine cover of the Competition Series won’t feature gas struts like the regular model and will instead rely on a simple prop rod aimed at saving weight.
If Ford is indeed developing a Competition Series version, expect to hear from the company shortly about this potential model and the owner’s manual slip-up. Alternatively, Ford may remain tight-lipped about the situation.