Ford Mustang Menace Spreads To Mexico As Car Plows Into Crowd

When you combine a Ford Mustang with a crowd on unsuspecting rev heads, you have the recipe for disaster.
Incidents of Mustangs crashing into crowds have become so commonplace through the United States that they’ve now become the norm. It’s therefore with great fear that we have to report that the Ford Mustang menace has spread to Mexico.
Over the weekend, the drivers of two black Mustangs decided to show off to a crowd in the city of Rio Bravo by doing donuts side-by-side as the drivers evidently tried to show off their ‘amazing’ driving skills.
Unfortunately, things soon got out of hand when one of the Mustangs broke away from its tight donut and speared towards the crowd, hitting and hurting a number of spectators.
According to a report from El Mañana, six spectators were injured, with one person breaking both is legs
This video serves as a warming that no matter where you live, a Mustang could slide out of control and run you over...
Warning, some viewers may find the following video disturbing