Ford To Almost Double Its U.S. SUV Fleet By 2020

To meet ever-increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers in the United States, Ford is planning to almost double its fleet of such models by the year 2020.
Company officials and supplier sources tell Reuters that they’ll be 13 Ford SUV and crossover markets on the model by the end of the decade compared to the seven currently on sale. It is reported that at least three of the future models have already been given the go-ahead for production.
The first of these is the brand new 2018 Ford Expedition aimed at competing against the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. Ford will also import the EcoSport from India to the U.S. early next year before putting the new-age Bronco into production by the end of 2019. That same year, an electric compact crossover is tipped to join the Ford family.
Although no confirmation has been given about the remaining two models, industry sources claim that both will be compact vehicles with one based around the next-generation Focus and one a high-riding version of the next-gen Fiesta subcompact.
In a statement, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, Mark LaNeve said “SUVs are the top-selling segment in the U.S. That is why we are introducing five new SUVs in the U.S. by 2020.”