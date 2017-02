Ford Transit And Transit Custom Gain New Side Wind Stabilization

PHOTO GALLERY

Ford knows that driving high-sided vehicles during storms and strong gusting winds can be stressful, which is why it has come up with a new technology.Available on the Transit and Transit Custom, fitted with the EcoBlue diesel engine , at no additional cost, it helps drivers keep their vehicles in lane when their van is hit by a sudden crosswind or turbulence, and was baptized the 'Side Wind Stabilization'.It's an advanced feature that was developed in-house by the Blue Oval's engineers and works by having the commercial vehicle's brakes applied on one side, to reduce the effect of side winds, courtesy of a system that monitors stability sensors more than 100 times/second, at speeds over 50 mph (80 km/h). It can automatically engage the braking on one side within less than 200 milliseconds, which equals to the time needed for a sprinter athlete to react to the starting pistol, Ford says.", said the company's Europe chassis controls supervisor, Marc Suermann.Ford have already tested the new system at a special track, where six powerful fans were brought to generate crosswinds of up to 50 mph (80 km/h). Additionally, the automaker also evaluated the technology on public roads, before making it available.