Ford Updates Electric Focus In Europe With Bigger Battery And More Range

The new Euro-spec Ford Focus Electric is now getting a nice boost in its driving range, thanks to the adoption of a bigger battery pack.
Measuring 33.5kWh in capacity, the new battery offers 50 percent more energy than the previous 23kWh pack, giving the new Focus Electric a significantly healthier range of 225km (140 miles).
Paired to it is an electric motor that makes 145PS (107kW), with both of them being liquid-cooled and -heated, in a bid to increase their energy efficiency and battery lifespan. Another highlight of Ford’s updated EV is the offering of a new fast-charging connector to the industry-standard Combined Charging System (CSS), which can deliver an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
The same connector can deliver a full charge in around 5 hours when plugged into a 32 amp AC home-charger, with 150km (93 miles) worth of range requiring 3 to 4 hours. Ford is also working with other major car makers, including BMW and Mercedes, in order to create Europe’s highest-powered charging network, with an initial target of 400 ultra-fast charging points.
The latest version of the Ford Focus Electric also benefits from the addition of the SYNC3 infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as owners can still check the battery status of their car with the MyFord smartwatch application.
Ford has now opened the order books for the new Focus Electric in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.