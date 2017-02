Ford Working On Pothole Warning System For Drivers

PHOTO GALLERY

Ford will commence testing a clever new crowd-sourced virtual pothole map later this year.The map will work in real-time, making drivers aware of potholes and how bad they are via their in-car displays, while also suggesting alternate routes.In the UK alone, local authorities receive a pothole damage claim every 17 minutes - with costs averaging £432. Back in 2011, around 20 million potholes were reported in Europe, but only half of them were filled, at an estimated cost of over €1.2 billion.explained Uwe Hoffmann, a research engineer for Ford.Models such as the Mondeo, S-Max and the Galaxy already use on-board sensors for Continuously Controlled Damping with Pothole Mitigation - which adjusts the suspension to help reduce any potential damage.Ford engineers are now researching the use of cameras and embedded modems at the automaker's Research & Innovation Center in Germany. The goal is to gather detailed information on potholes and beam it into the cloud, where other drivers can access it in real time.