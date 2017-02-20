Friendly Accident In Russia Breaks Stereotypes

Whoever said that all Russian drivers are ready to start fight on the road for the silliest of reasons, has obviously spent too much time watching dashcam videos on YouTube.
There are plenty of exceptions and if you don't believe us, just take a look at this short footage.
Shot from what looks like a truck or a large SUV, it shows an older Chevrolet Aveo/Sonic trying to make a left turn. However, due to the icy conditions, the driver was unable to stop or avoid the imminent impact. Whoever was holding the wheel of the other vehicle couldn't do anything either.
The part that made us share this video comes right after, when the two drivers shook hands, while checking out the damages. Of course, there's a good possibility that they knew each other, which is a good reason why they remained calm, but even so, this is a good stereotype breaker, isn’t it?