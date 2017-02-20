G-Power Pumps New Blood Into BMW 330i E46 And Z4

Do you happen to be in possession of a BMW 330i E46 or a Z4 E85 and are on the lookout for a performance upgrade?
Well, if you answered yes, then you might want to check out what G-Power has in store.
Made for the 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine that powers the 3-Series from the E46 generation, and at the Z4 using the same lump, it consist of a supercharger system that takes the initial output of 231 horses and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, and massages it into a healthier 306 HP and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque.
The tuning company doesn’t give any details on the new 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time, or top speed, but the upgrade is said to be suitable for DIY installation. G-Power are asking €3,867.50 (equal to $4,104) for the SK Plus RS aftermarket parts.
There are no visual elements offered with the SK Plus supercharger for your older 3-Series at G-Power, but a quick search over the web will reveal numerous body kits and wheels to cover your needs.