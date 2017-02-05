German Driver Plunges Audi R8 V10 Plus Into A River

A German motorist had a runny mishap on Sunday when he lost control of his fairly new Audi R8 V10 Plus and landed into a river between Abcoude and Loenersloot in the Netherlands.
The yellow supercar quickly submerged under the murky waters of the Angstel River, but not before the unnamed driver managed to climb out of the window and swim to shore without sustaining any injuries. According to the police, the man was wet and cold, but otherwise, perfectly fine.
Later in the day, a crane came and lifted the sunken R8 V10 Plus which has a starting price of €190,000 in Germany not including any options, out of the river…to let it dry out.
While from the pictures and video it doesn’t appear that the supercar suffered any cosmetic damages on the outside, it’s very likely that it will end up being a write-off for the insurance, because, you know, water and interior bits, electronics and other stuff behind the sheet-metal don't play well together…
Video 0297.nl, Photos Marc Brugman via Gumbal