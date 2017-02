German Firefighters Cut Open A New Porsche Panamera During Training

PHOTO GALLERY

Porsche have sacrificed a Panamera from the latest generation for a good purpose - helping local fire services train for emergency situations.Gathering up in Nuremberg, the rescue team turned theory into practice by using their large shears and spreaders on a new Porsche Panamera from the pre-production stage, a car that had already served its purpose in internal diagnostic tests and was put to rest for a good cause.", said Alexander Grenz from the department of Technical Service, referring to the documents that indicate key components of specific cars such as the high-voltage parts, battery and fuel tank.The Porsche Panameram, now in its second generation, is expected to welcome two new members at next month's Geneva Motor Show, the plug-in E-Hybrid and a shooting-brake-style estate based on the Sport Turismo concept from 2012.The sedan model in its most basic version can be had from €113,027 ($120,160) in Germany, and from $101,040 in the United States.