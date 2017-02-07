Get Away From It All At Volvo's Lodge In Northern Sweden

Cars don't just convey their drivers and passengers from one point to another – they convey a certain spirit as well. European cars especially: drive a Maserati, for example, and you may find yourself mentally transported to a twisting road along the Italian coast. A BMW may make you feel like you're driving on the Autobahn or around the Nürburgring. But what about a Volvo?
If you answered something along the lines of rolling along some snow-covered road to a secluded lodge in the woods, you're on the same page as the Swedish automaker itself. In fact Volvo has just launched its own lodge way up in Northern Sweden.
Designed in partnership with online hospitality curator Tablet Hotels, the Volvo Get Away Lodge looks from the outside like any other mountain cabin in that part of the world. But not unlike Bentley's lodge in Kitzbühel, Austria, it's been carefully decorated inside along the same aesthetic lines as the automaker's interior design – which has emerged of late as some of the most beautiful in the business.
The lodge encompasses a bedroom for two, fully stocked kitchen, living room (complete with a large fireplace), dining room, a study, and a meditation room with yoga mats and candles. There's also an equipment room with winter sports gear, and a 24-hour concierge service on call to arrange outdoor activities and dinner reservations – including at the Michelin-starred Fäviken Magasinet restaurant nearby. And of course there's a brand-new Volvo V90 Cross Country in the driveway.
Winter enthusiasts may very well find it heaven on earth, but it'll take a while to get there. The lodge is situated just outside the village of Åre – a winter-sports destination in Sweden's Jämtland County that's a ten-hour drive from Volvo's headquarters in Gothenburg, or seven and a half hours from the capital of Stockholm.