Get Your First Glimpse At China's Long-Wheelbase BMW 5-Series

Ahead of its global debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, a selection of photos of the new long-wheelbase BMW 5-Series have leaked in typical Chinese fashion.The new-generation 5-Series L will initially be sold exclusively in China and built locally through the Brilliance-BMW joint venture. The key difference between the 5-Series L and the regular model is that the wheelbase has been stretched by 13.3 cm (5.2 in) to give rear seat passengers additional legroom.When it launches in China , three different engine options will be on offer. The first model will be the 525 Li with a 224 hp 2.0-liter turbo'd four-cylinder. This will be complemented by the 530 Li with a more powerful 252 hp 2.0-liter unit and the 540 Li, fitted with a 340 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six.As with the selection of other lengthened premium sedans offered for sale in China, the new 5-Series L looks identical to the regular model albeit for its stretched rear doors and the relocation of the C-pillar.When sales of the 5-Series L commence, the 525 Li is expected to start at around 450,000 yuan ($65,545) and increase towards 750,000 yuan ($109,241) for range-topping variants.