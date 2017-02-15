Get Your First Glimpse At China's Long-Wheelbase BMW 5-Series

Ahead of its global debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, a selection of photos of the new long-wheelbase BMW 5-Series have leaked in typical Chinese fashion.
The new-generation 5-Series L will initially be sold exclusively in China and built locally through the Brilliance-BMW joint venture. The key difference between the 5-Series L and the regular model is that the wheelbase has been stretched by 13.3 cm (5.2 in) to give rear seat passengers additional legroom.
When it launches in China, three different engine options will be on offer. The first model will be the 525 Li with a 224 hp 2.0-liter turbo'd four-cylinder. This will be complemented by the 530 Li with a more powerful 252 hp 2.0-liter unit and the 540 Li, fitted with a 340 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six.
As with the selection of other lengthened premium sedans offered for sale in China, the new 5-Series L looks identical to the regular model albeit for its stretched rear doors and the relocation of the C-pillar.
When sales of the 5-Series L commence, the 525 Li is expected to start at around 450,000 yuan ($65,545) and increase towards 750,000 yuan ($109,241) for range-topping variants.