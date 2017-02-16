GM CEO Says Selling Opel To PSA Would Be Beneficial For Both Companies

General Motors CEO Mary Barra told employees that the combination of GM’s Opel and Vauxhall with PSA would be beneficial for both companies.
“While there can be no assurance of any agreement, any possible transaction would enable PSA Groupe and Opel Vauxhall to leverage their complementary strengths, enhancing their competitive positions for the future in a rapidly changing European market,” Barra wrote in a message to staff, according to Reuters.
She then urged employees to not let speculation about Opel’s fate distract the company from doing its business.
Barra concluded by saying that they can’t provide any additional information at this point, “because we are simply not at that point in our discussions.”
It became known only yesterday that GM is in advanced talks with PSA in order to sell them their European operations, including Opel and Vauxhall. The news has been met with worries and criticisms from the German and the British government as they both worry about the future of Opel and Vauxhall respectively.