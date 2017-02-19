GM To Deploy Thousands Of Autonomous Bolts In 2018

General Motors is set to introduce thousands of self-driving Bolt models in test fleets beginning in 2018.
Reuters has learnt that the autonomous Bolts will be rolled out in partnership with ride-sharing service Lyft and will be the largest test fleet of autonomous vehicles before the year 2020.
According to a source close to the matter, most of the advanced Chevrolet Bolt prototypes will be used in Lyft’s ride-sharing fleets across a number of different states. At this stage, there are no plans to introduce the autonomous Bolt to individual customers.
In a statement, General Motors refused to provide specifics about the yet-to-be-announced plan but did confirm its intention to roll out self-driving technology to ride-sharing fleets.
“We do not provide specific details on potential future products or technology rollout plans. We have said that our AV technology will appear in an on-demand ride sharing network application sooner than you might think,” the company confirmed.
As of late last year, GM was testing approximately 40 autonomous Chevrolet Bolt models in the streets of San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona.