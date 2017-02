GM To Deploy Thousands Of Autonomous Bolts In 2018

PHOTO GALLERY

General Motors is set to introduce thousands of self-driving Bolt models in test fleets beginning in 2018. Reuters has learnt that the autonomous Bolts will be rolled out in partnership with ride-sharing service Lyft and will be the largest test fleet of autonomous vehicles before the year 2020.According to a source close to the matter, most of the advanced Chevrolet Bolt prototypes will be used in Lyft’s ride-sharing fleets across a number of different states. At this stage, there are no plans to introduce the autonomous Bolt to individual customers.In a statement, General Motors refused to provide specifics about the yet-to-be-announced plan but did confirm its intention to roll out self-driving technology to ride-sharing fleets.“We do not provide specific details on potential future products or technology rollout plans. We have said that our AV technology will appear in an on-demand ride sharing network application sooner than you might think,” the company confirmed.As of late last year , GM was testing approximately 40 autonomous Chevrolet Bolt models in the streets of San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona.