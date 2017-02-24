Google To Expand Its Uber-Rivalling Carpool Service

Google is planning to expand the carpool service on its Waze navigation app in an effort to compete with the likes of Uber and Lyft.
In the coming months, Google will launch the carpool service in a number of U.S. cities and throughout Latin America after successful trials in Israel and San Francisco.
While the success of the service remains to be seen, it does act in a different way to the big players in the ride-hailing industry. Rather than users ordering what is essentially an on-demand taxi, Waze allows its users to pick up and drop off passengers that are heading in the same direction as them for a small fee.
This decision is set to heat up the rivalry between Google and Uber that is already in full swing with both companies at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technologies.