Growling BMW X7 Makes Spy Video Debut, Could This Be An M Performance Version?

A prototype of BMW's upcoming full-size luxury SUV, the X7, has been scooped undergoing winter testing in the snow.
While it looks pretty much identical to the previously spied X7 tester, the video allows us to hear it in motion and it sounds pretty menacing in a couple of short acceleration bursts, which could lead some to believe that we might be looking at a sportier M Performance model.
If so, it could use one of BMW's V8 turbocharged gasoline engines, including the latest unit to be employed in an M Performance model, the 456hp (462PS) and 479 lb-ft (650Nm) 4.4-liter V8 in the M550 xDrive. Or BMW could go completely bonkers and borrow the 592hp (600PS) 6.6-liter V12 from the M760Li xDrive, but to our ears, the unit filmed here sounds more like a V8.
The regular versions of the new X7 are expected to use six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel units, with a hybrid to join the lineup as well, combining the 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol and electric motor from the 740e.
BMW has yet to communicate any specific details on their flagship SUV, but we should learn more in the months leading to its presentation towards the end of this year, or in early 2018.