Guy Avoids Head-On Collision, Car To His Right Not As Lucky

While the driver of this dashcam car did manage to avoid a head-on collision, the person to his right wasn't as lucky.
This story was posted on reddit recently by someone with the username MAVP97. He claims that after the crash, he gave a copy of his video footage to the police on the scene due to the at-fault driver not being entirely truthful in his testimony.
He also states that the woman driving the car to his right was taken to the hospital, though he can't really tell us how serious her injuries might have been.
The driver at-fault was in a blue Chrysler 300C and as you can see in the image below, he plowed straight into a gray saloon. Thankfully the airbags deployed and it sort of looks like they deployed inside the victim's car as well.
All in all, the driver of the dashcam car did have good reflexes. When faced with such a scenario, you can never be sure what's going on with the driver that's coming straight at you - therefor you need to decide on the spot if you should try to avoid him by going left, at a time when it's quite possible he might pull back to his right.