Guy Drives Ford Focus With Transmission Issue Until Brakes Catch Fire

There are few things quite as frustrating as driving a car that’s experiencing some kind of issue. One man in Georgia recently experienced that first hand and the case is rather strange.
A couple of days ago, the man who owns a Ford Focus uploaded three videos documenting a transmission issue he was having with the small hatchback.
He can be seen driving the Focus in traffic and then on the expressway while a warning sign that says ‘Transmission fault. Service now’ is displayed on the dashboard. It later reads ‘Transmission overheating. Stop safely’, a suggestion most drivers would follow.
However, the driver continues on his merry way all while complaining about the car and claiming that it is dangerous without pulling over and actually trying to inspect or resolve the issue. Ultimately, the issue gets so bad that the front brakes start glowing red hot and catch fire, apparently totaling the car.
Based on these videos alone, it is difficult to determine what is causing the issues. One Redditor suggests that the floor mat could have been depressing the throttle, causing the driver to apply the brakes constantly. This would also account for the fact that the driver claims the car was accelerating by itself.
What are your thoughts? Is there an actual mechanical issue with the car or not?