Guy Renting Out 1,200 WHP Nissan GT-R In Colorado; What Could Go Wrong?

While renting a supercar will generally make for a fun experience, we're hoping the owner of this GT-R can be somewhat selective with the people he'll be renting it to.
This ad was posted on Turo, and the cost per day is $764. If that seems high, bare in mind this thing is said to put down 1,200 WHP and according to the description, is one of the fastest cars in all of Colorado.
The owner, one Josh M, only wishes that you don't smoke inside the vehicle and that you don't bring any pets along. Also, if certain weather conditions get the car dirty, he'd like it to be hand-washed before being brought back.
You can make a reservation to pick up the car either from DIA (Denver International Airport), or have it delivered to a location of your choosing, both options costing $120.
If you're willing to pick it up from Henderson, Colorado, you won't be charged the extra $120 - although the $764 daily rate still applies, which is no small sum.