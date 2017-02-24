Harman Makes Apple CarPlay Wireless In New BMW 5-Series
| By Brad Anderson |
Audio giant Harman has unveiled its wireless Apple CarPlay system, which will first be available in the new BMW 5-Series.
Harman is the first company to use CarPlay’s wireless support through an iPhone, which is connected via Bluetooth and WiFi. Although Wireless CarPlay first rolled out in iOS 9 some time ago, OEM carmakers have been slow to adopt the system, meaning that up until now, aftermarket companies provided the only solution.
The company says that its Wireless CarPlay system will be offered to a number of automakers and could ultimately feature in vehicles from the likes of Audi, Volkswagen, Daimler, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo.
Up until this point, infotainment systems have required users to plug in their iPhone in order to access Apple CarPlay. However, by negating the use of a wire or plug, people will benefit from a much more streamlined process.