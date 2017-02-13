Have You Ever Seen A Four-Door Corvette Before? This Rare Gem Is Selling For $65k

If you're into collecting cars that very few other people own, this "1 of 6" 1979 Corvette 4-door America definitely deserves consideration.
While it may not be in "mint" condition, that 350 V8 only has 55,565 miles (89,423 km) on the clock. As for how this build was ultimately achieved, it was by cutting two cars in half, thus extending the wheelbase of the vehicle by a full 30 inches (76.2 cm).
One curious feature is the keypad on the driver-side A-pillar, which was used to type in a code in order to open the doors (since there were no exterior latches). It's curious because while necessary, it feels more like a fail-safe than an actual thought-through system.
Also worth pointing out is how the rear window actually opens hatchback-style, which was actually adopted by other Corvettes starting with the 1982MY.
The seller says that most surviving four-door production Corvettes built by California Custom Coach in Pasadena were destroyed either in accidents or by neglect, which makes this particular car even more valuable.
The ad also notes that five years ago, a similar car sold for no fewer than $500,000, with another one going for $300,000 on eBay just six months ago.