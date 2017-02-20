Heavily Polluting Vehicles To Be Hit With 'T-Charge' In London

In an attempt to dissuade drivers from using older and heavily polluting vehicles, London’s mayor has introduced a new T-charge that will affect vehicle’s entering England’s capital.
The pollution charge will affect diesel and petrol vehicles with pre-Euro 4 engines and see each slapped with a 10 pound ($12.40) charge every time they enter the center of the city between 7 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday. The T-charge will work alongside the existing 11.50 pound ($14.30) congestion charge.
Speaking about the charge which is expected to affect up to 10,000 vehicles, the Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn said “It's staggering that we live in a city where the air is so toxic that many of our children are growing up with lung problems. If we don't make drastic changes now we won't be protecting the health of our families in the future.
“That is why today, on the 14th anniversary of the start of the congestion charge, I've confirmed we are pressing ahead with the toughest emission standard of any major city, coming to our streets from 23 October."
Kahn doesn’t plan on stopping here in cleaning up London’s air. In fact, he is proposing to introduce an Ultra-Low Emissions Zone next year in central London and will hit vehicles failing to meet the strict requirements with a minimum 12.50 pound ($15.50) charge every time they enter the city.