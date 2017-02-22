Heavy Duty Brawl: F-350 vs Silverado 3500 vs Ram 3500

When it comes to heavy-duty pickup trucks, straight line acceleration isn't exactly the most important factor in deciding which one is best.
The thing is, drag racing is fun and being quicker off the line means being in control of certain bragging rights, and that matters in a segment where competition is extremely tight.
Enter the 2017 Ford F-350, Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and the Ram 3500, the three best-selling nameplates in the US as far as pickup trucks are concerned, in exactly this order.
Now, thanks to The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel, we first get to see the 6.7-liter diesel-powered Ram 3500 take on the F-350, which also has a 6.7-liter diesel, except that it's a newer engine with no fewer than 925 lb-ft of torque (1,254 Nm).
The winner of that straight line duel got to face the 2017 Chevy Silverado 3500, itself packing a 6.6-liter V8 Duramax diesel unit, with almost as much torque as the F-350, rated at 910 lb-ft (1,234 Nm).