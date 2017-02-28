Here Are 5 Supercar Pickups That Will Never Happen

For most automakers, diversifying their product lineup means tackling new car segments, but how would you feel if Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and others would decide go bat-crazy and enter the pickup truck market?
No, this is not one of those 'alleged reports' stories, but a flight of fantasy, possibly resulting from boredom that creatively focuses on a bunch of supercars that were transformed into workhorses by YasidDesign.
The first rendering shows one of Ferrari's finest - the F40, having part of its roof chopped off and its rear overhang increased, to make room for a bed. A Mercedes SLR McLaren has received the same treatment, alongside a lowered body, and so has a Lamborghini Huracan.
For Nissan's Godzilla, the GT-R, the rendering artist had a different idea in his mind, one that sees it adopt a wide body kit, a large rear diffuser, and massive drag radials, in addition to an open truck bed, whereas the final image shows McLaren's most powerful street-legal machine yet, the P1, imagined as a Ute.
It's safe to say that, unless a crazy car collector with deep pockets and a heavy bank account decides to turn to a third party to have his supercar turned into a pickup, these vehicles will never see the light of day, but hypothetically speaking, if you could, would you do it?