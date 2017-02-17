Here We Go: Williams Blinks First, Unveils 2017 FW40 Racer

Williams Martini Racing has released two images showing their 2017 challenger in all its glory, ahead of the official unveiling, scheduled for February 25th.
The FW40 from Williams becomes the first car designed according to new Formula 1 specifications to be revealed, and the changes are quite noticeable right off the bat.
It's both longer and wider, with wider tires (of course), a wider, wedge-shaped front wing, and a reshaped rear wing which has dropped down in height considerably.
The nose however continues to use a thumb-tip design, first introduced back in 2014, so from that point of view, we could say that it's still similar to last year's cars.
Williams will unveil the FW40 in full on February 25th, two days before pre-season testing is scheduled to begin in Barcelona.
Driving this car in 2017 will be the un-retired Felipe Massa, alongside rookie Lance Stroll.