Here's An Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe By Touring To Go With Your Beach House

A beautiful Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe by Touring Superleggera is heading to the auction block next month.
It comes in a striking bright yellow paint with a black roof, following a restoration, that took care of its drivetrain, suspension, electrical system and cooling system.
Many hours were spent on restoring various parts of the car, including the engine, which is an upgraded Alfa Romeo 2000cc four, while the brake master cylinder and shock absorbers were completely replaced.
No money were spared on the interior either, as it comes with Zagato-style seats, a rare Nardi steering wheel, and restored instrument dials, whereas the boot hides the spare wheel and jack.
This classic Alfa was raced at the Tour Auto and California Mille, and apart from some minor chips here and there, is in near perfect condition. If you're interested, you'll be able to check it out at RMSotheby's Amelia Island auction, on March 10-11.