Here's A Better View Of BMW's Soft-Top i8 Spyder

BMW continues the development of the upcoming member of the i family and this is the second sighting of a prototype i8 Spyder out in the wild.
Following countless reports and delays on BMW’s plans to create an open-top version of the i8, it looks like the Bavarian maker has finally pulled the trigger.
Unlike our previous scoop, where the test car was being driven with the roof off, we’re able to see that the BMW i8 Spyder is using a soft top and features the refreshed front end that will debut with the upcoming facelifted i8.
The bad weather conditions and the camouflage don’t help in spotting the differences with clarity but it’s safe to expect a redesigned set of bumpers and other subtle aesthetic revisions. With the i8 still being one of the most futuristic cars on the market, don’t expect any major surprises on the design front from BMW.
One of the biggest questions concerning the i8 Spyder is whether it will retain the butterfly doors of its fixed-roof sibling or it’ll ditch them for a set of conventional ones. For what is worth, our gut tells us that the butterfly doors will remain as the door mechanism in the Coupe version is mounted on the A-pillars.
The biggest changes are expected under its impressive skin, with BMW expected to give the i8 a longer electric range thanks to a bigger battery, more power from the petrol-electric powertrain with matching chassis revisions, as well as the latest toys inside and even perhaps some of the semi-autonomous features seen on other BMW models.
The actual production BMW i8 Spyder is expected to debut together with the facelifted Coupe version next year.
