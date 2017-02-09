Here's A Breakdown Of Renault & Nissan's Sales By Country

With combined sales of 9,961,347 in 2016, the Renault-Nissan Alliance has approached the Volkswagen and Toyota groups that sold 10.175 million and 10.31 million cars respectively.
The number includes the sales figures of Mitsubishi Motors, which accounted for 934,013 vehicles globally, down 13 percent, following the acquisition of a 34 percent equity stake in the Japanese company.
Nissan delivered a record 5,559,902 cars and truck globally, up 2.5 percent, out of which 1,564,423 found new owners in the USA, and 1,354,552 were shipped to China, setting new records in both markets. Infiniti delivered over 230,000 units last year.
Group Renault's sales were up 13.3 percent to 3,182,625, with most orders coming from France - 651,778, where the company held a 26.9 percent market share. Germany, Italy, and Spain contributed to this number, with 198,609, 190,610 and 170,272 sales, respectively, alongside Turkey, Brazil, UK, India, Russia, and South Korea, in this order.
The Alliance became the "undisputed leader in zero-emission mobility", after delivering 424,797 electric vehicles throughout 2016. The Nissan Leaf remains the world's best-selling EV.
"The combination of Groupe Renault, Nissan Motors and Mitsubishi Motors creates a new force in the global auto industry. The strength of this innovative partnership that began 18 years ago has allowed us to improve our competitiveness, boost our growth and engage in the race for the vehicle of the future", said Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn.