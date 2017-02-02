Here's Callaway's Corvette AeroWagen In The Flesh!

Almost four years since being rendered, the first images of a real-life Chevrolet Corvette Callaway AeroWagen have emerged.
A bright red Callaway AeroWagen recently hit the pavement at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway as part of a TV commercial for Mothers and looks pretty much identical to the initial renderings of the car.
As part of the transformations, the Corvette’s rear window has been scrapped in favour of an elongated roof which stretches to the rear of the car. A small, heavily raked window has then been installed where it meets with the lip spoiler. The sides of the new roof construction also have a special AeroWagen logo on them.
According to Corvette Blogger, the Callaway AeroWagen will be officially unveiled at the National Corvette Museum between April 27-29th as part of the museum’s annual Michelin-sponsored Bash.
The AeroWagen hatch itself has been designed to fit on all C7-generation Corvette models and is priced from $14,990. If the owner wants it to match the color of the car, that’ll be an extra $2,980 while a further $1,995 can be spent on the optional ‘AeroSpoiler’.
Photos Peter Callaway