Here's How The McLaren P1 Makes Do Without An LSD

If you want a car that handles well, you typically want one with a limited-slip differential. Sure, there are exceptions, but in the world of performance cars, LSDs are often a crucial component.
It stands to reason then that one of the world’s most expensive hypercars, a car with over 900 hp and rear wheel drive, would have an LSD. However, the McLaren P1 doesn’t.
Instead, the P1 uses a more traditional and cheaper open differential, just like the brand’s other vehicles. How can it possibly compete with the Porsche 918 and LaFerrari then? Well McLaren has that covered.
As Engineering Explained outlines, McLaren uses brake assist or ‘brake steer’ for the P1, a technology used for decades by other automakers including Subaru. To put it simply, it works by softly applying the brakes to the inside rear wheel during a corner. This allows the outside rear wheel to receive maximum torque for improved handling and greater cornering speeds.
McLaren says that this system is less complex and doesn’t require the added weight of an LSD.
Is it the better solution? You be the judge.