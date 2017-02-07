Here's Why This 1995 Civic EH2 Is The Perfect Budget Daily Driver

Looking for a reliable yet fun daily driver on a really tight budget is oftentimes as easy as buying an old Japanese car.
According to the Regular Car Reviews YouTube channel, if for any reason you can't or don't want to get yourself an old Mazda MX-5 'Miata', you can't go wrong with the 5th-generation Honda Civic Hatchback EH2.
They even go as far as to call it a "near perfect" car, though feel free to take such statements with a grain of salt since the review packs a lot of humor and even some strong language, so beware.
According to the reviewer, what makes the '95 Civic hatchback such a great car to own, is the fact that it's extremely economical . He makes a point of saying that you can't get anywhere near 48 mpg (city) and 55 mpg (highway) with a modern-day car, that's also powered by a small petrol engine.
While it's true that "they don't make them like this anymore", safety regulations pretty much dictate the way cars are being built nowadays, and sacrificing a little bit of agility and even fuel economy for keeping drivers and passengers safe, is a logical decision.
So what's your idea of a fun-to-drive on a daily basis budget car?