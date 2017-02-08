Here's Why This May Be A BMW M2 CS Tester Powered By The M4’s S55

There’s a current online debate on whether BMW’s latest M2 prototype to hit the road previews the upcoming M2 facelift or the rumored, lighter and more powerful M2 CS.
We’re leaning towards the CS explanation based on some observations made by both our spies and the members of the Bimmerpost forum thread who noticed the relocation of the regular M2’s DCT cooler return line from behind the double kidney grille to the lower grille on the bumper, just like on the DCT-equipped M3 and M4. Of course, manuals would not have the line at all.
This suggests BMW may have replaced the regular M2’s N55 3.0-liter straight-six turbo rated for 365 horses with the M3/M4’s S55 lump on the M2 CS. If so, it’s highly unlikely to retain (on paper at least…) the same output, and would be de-tuned to around 400 or less horses.
Other than the upgraded engine, the M2 CS is believed to keep performance buyers happy with a host of track-focused improvements, including for the suspension, steering system, chassis electronics, aerodynamics, and wheels. Our spies mentioned that while this tester had the same brakes as the standard M2, another prototype appeared to be wearing larger brakes sourced from the M3/M4. The CS is also rumored to benefit from a weight reduction, though at this point, we lack credible details on how it will be achieved.
If not all, most of the interior and exterior tweaks made to the upcoming facelift for the 2-Series range (LCI in BMW language) that’s expected later this year, will be applied to both the standard and the CS versions of the M2 that should arrive in 2018, possibly as 2019MYs.
See the placement of the DCT cooler line on the M2 CS tester versus a Bimmerpost member's standard M2 in the two photos below