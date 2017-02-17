Here's Why You Don't Mess With NZ Cops

With a tackle worthy of a Super Bowl football star, a New Zealand police officer stopped a vandal who was attempting to flee on his motorcycle. And it was all caught on camera by bystander Dan Wood.
According to Stuff, the biker allegedly tried to beat up a bartender and even destroyed certain items in a bar situated in the Kingsland area, which is an inner-city suburb of Auckland.
The officer can be seen getting out of his cruiser alongside the man on the motorcycle, and jumping on him, apparently just as the biker was attempting to accelerate away.
"He flipped tables, manhandled customers and smashed a window and then jumped on his bike," said bartender Dan Wood, the man who captured what happened on video. "It felt really good, this is how we do it in New Zealand, we don't need guns or violence just a good tackle."
A police spokesperson said that the biker was already wanted due to an earlier incident in which he led officers on a chase around Kingsland.