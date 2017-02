Here's Why You Don't Mess With NZ Cops

VIDEO

With a tackle worthy of a Super Bowl football star, a New Zealand police officer stopped a vandal who was attempting to flee on his motorcycle. And it was all caught on camera by bystander Dan Wood.According to, the biker allegedly tried to beat up a bartender and even destroyed certain items in a bar situated in the Kingsland area, which is an inner-city suburb of Auckland.The officer can be seen getting out of his cruiser alongside the man on the motorcycle , and jumping on him, apparently just as the biker was attempting to accelerate away.said bartender, the man who captured what happened on video.A police spokesperson said that the biker was already wanted due to an earlier incident in which he led officers on a chase around Kingsland.