Heroic German Tesla Driver Saves Man In Out Of Control Volkswagen

A Tesla Model S driver has been lauded as a hero after using his electric sedan to stop an out of control Volkswagen on the Autobahn.
Local news outlet Muenchner Merkur says that the 41-year-old driver of the Tesla initially noticed the Volkswagen driving erratically. When he pulled alongside the Volkswagen, Manfred Kick noticed that the driver was unconscious.
Leaping into action, Kick accelerated and pulled in front of the Volkswagen before slowly braking, allowing the VW to rest up against the Tesla’s rear bumper and eventually bringing both cars to a halt.
When the fire department arrived on scene it was determined that the Volkswagen driver may have suffered a stroke while behind the wheel and that Kick’s quick thinking may have saved the 47-year-old’s life.
Hearing of the story, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said that the automaker will provide expedited repairs to the Model S owner free of charge.
In appreciation, Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited. https://t.co/D68HNJcCoQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017
Images courtesy of Feuerwehr München/Facebook