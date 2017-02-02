Honda Celebrates The CR-V And The Power Of Dreams In Super Bowl Spot

Honda has opted for the trusted method of recruiting well-known celebrities for its Super Bowl commercial, set to air during the second quarter of the game on Sunday.
The advertisement celebrates the Japanese brand’s motto of ‘The Power of Dreams’ and takes a look back in time at the yearbooks of Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Marvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, Stan Lee, Robert Redford and Jimmy Kimmel.
In the clip, each celebrity provides voiceover with their secrets to success all to celebrate the launch of the all-new 2017 CR-V.
In a statement, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Marketing Susie Rossick said “Since its introduction in 1997, CR-V has set the standard for efficiency, practicality and driving fun, becoming a customer favorite and taking the title as America's best-selling SUV over the past two decades.
“To celebrate the all-new, fifth-generation CR-V, we wanted to share inspiring stories that bring to life what we mean when we talk about The Power of Dreams."
After Super Bowl Sunday, Honda will continue a similar advertising campaign to launch the 2017 CR-V with other TV commercials, print advertising, radio, social media campaigns and digital banners.