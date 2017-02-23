Honda S2000 Driver Does Donuts At A Red Light

Have you ever felt the need to leave some rubber on the asphalt in plain daylight, at a red light?
Well, we'd like to believe that if you did, you suppressed your urge to do so, but this guy didn’t.
Behind the wheel of a Honda S2000 with New York license plates, the man was captured on a dash-mounted camera burning rubber.
The stunt scared a man on a scooter, who quickly moved out of his way, and annoyed another fellow motorist, who kept honking for a few good seconds, until the roadster drove off, leaving a haze of tire smoke.
Now, if this video has made you lust for a Honda S2000, then get ready to drop more than $15,000 for a decent example, while low mileage, facelifted models can command ove $20,000.
Let's not forget that there have been quite a few rumors about a possible successor of the roadster too, the last of which talks about a presentation before the end of the decade. Powering it could be a 2.0-liter four-banger, producing more than 320 horses.