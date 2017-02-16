Honda Starts Producing The New CR-V In Indiana

The first units of the 2017 Honda CR-V have started rolling off the assembly lines at the brand's Greensburg, Indiana plant, in the United States.
Meant to be a measure of keeping up with the increased demand in crossovers and SUVs, the automaker's move follows a new investment of $52 million, announced almost a year ago, which led to the creation of 100 additional jobs at the factory.
"We are leveraging the manufacturing flexibility of our experienced Indiana associates to meet the needs of our customers. With the CR-V and Civic, we are really proud to build two of America's best-selling vehicles in Indiana", said the facility's President, Bob Nelson.
Transitioned from the Guadalajara, Mexico, Indiana is not the only Honda factory that produces the new generation CR-V, as this is also being put together at East Liberty, Ohio, and at Canada's Alliston facility in Ontario.
The 2017 Honda CR-V has been on sale across the US since last December, and comes with a base price set at $24,925 for the most humble offering, the LX, powered by a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, which returns from its predecessor and churns out 184 horses and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of torque.
Buyers on the lookout of the new CR-V can also have it with a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol that is based on an unit found in the Civic and tweaked to produce 190 HP and 179 lb-ft (243 Nm) of torque.